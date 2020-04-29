Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Resumes walking
Lamb (knee) has resumed walking, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Lamb underwent surgery seven weeks ago to address a torn ACL and meniscus. It's still the early stages of his rehab, and he won't be able to return until next season, but it's encouraging that he's been able to resume walking.
