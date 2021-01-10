Coach Nate Bjorkgren says Lamb (knee) has been a full participant in practice recently but he's waiting for the "green light" to play Lamb in games, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Lamb has been out since March after undergoing surgery for a torn ACL and this news follows the previously reported timeline that the 28-year-old shooting guard could return by mid-January. When he returns, Lamb's minutes will likely be slowly ramped up as he works his way into form. His return would cut into the roles of Aaron Holiday and Justin Holiday.