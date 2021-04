Lamb recorded three points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and four rebounds in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 126-115 loss to the Clippers.

After missing three games due to a toe injury, Lamb has returned and appeared in five contests. However, he's struggled. Lamb has averaged just 6.8 points per game on 29.0 percent shooting during this stretch. Prior to the injury, he averaged 10.4 points on 44.4 percent shooting.