Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Rough shooting night

Lamb scored 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-3 FT) to go along with four rebounds and three assists during the Pacers' 110-119 loss to the Pistons on Wednesday.

Lamb has roughly two months to show his value before Victor Oladipo (quad) returns from injury and needless to say, this wasn't a promising debut for the former Hornets guard. He averaged 15.3 points per game last season on 44 percent shooting and, based on those marks, he will aim to put this game behind him. Indiana's next game will be at Cleveland on Saturday.