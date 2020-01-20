Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Scoreless in 23 minutes
Lamb had zero points (0-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 win over the Nuggets.
Lamb was listed as questionable due to a bruised left hip but ended up giving it a go. However, he was held scoreless for the first time since Oct. 26, 2016. Lamb had also been held to single digits in scoring in three of the last four tilts coming into this one, so this wasn't exactly out of nowhere. Moreover, Victor Oladipo (knee) is set to return on Jan. 29, which will presumably push Lamb into a reserve role.
