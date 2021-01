Lamb had 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two steals in Wednesday's loss to the Mavs.

In his first action since February of 2020, Lamb came off the bench and saw 19 minutes of action -- an encouraging sign considering the lengthy layoff. For now, the Pacers are starting Justin Holiday and Edmond Sumner on the wing, but Lamb will be relied upon for offense off the bench -- particularly with Caris LeVert (kidney) and T.J. Warren (foot) unavailable.