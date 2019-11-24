Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 14 points in return
Lamb had 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 111-106 win over the Magic.
Lamb's ankle issue didn't prevent him from playing and while he looked rusty following a seven-game absence, he still played a pivotal role in the win. Now that he is fully healthy, he should remain in the starting unit ahead of Monday's home matchup against the Grizzlies where he will aim to extend his run of scoring in double digits in every single game thus far.
