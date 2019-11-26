Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 19 in Monday's victory
Lamb logged 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 126-114 win over the Grizzlies.
Lamb produced a well-rounded stat line, pitching in across multiple categories while remaining steady offensively. He has reached double figures in scoring in all seven appearances thus far this season, and he has swiped at least one steal in every tilt as well. Victor Oladipo (knee) is likely to return in the next couple weeks, which will almost certainly affect Lamb's role. Nevertheless, over the years Lamb has proven capable of contributing whether he's a starter or reserve, so as long as he's seeing decent minutes fantasy owners can probably expect solid counting stats.
