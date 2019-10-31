Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's win

Lamb generated 25 points (11-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 118-108 win over the Nets.

Lamb returned to the lineup following a two-game absence with a hip injury. After struggling in the season opener, Lamb showcased his impressive offensive skillset in this one, helping the Pacers snap its three-game skid to start the campaign. With Victor Oladipo (knee) likely out until at least early December and Myles Turner (ankle) now set to miss multiple games, Lamb will probably be relied upon fairly heavily in the short term.