Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's win
Lamb generated 25 points (11-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 118-108 win over the Nets.
Lamb returned to the lineup following a two-game absence with a hip injury. After struggling in the season opener, Lamb showcased his impressive offensive skillset in this one, helping the Pacers snap its three-game skid to start the campaign. With Victor Oladipo (knee) likely out until at least early December and Myles Turner (ankle) now set to miss multiple games, Lamb will probably be relied upon fairly heavily in the short term.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.