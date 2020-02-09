Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 26 to go with full line

Lamb supplied 26 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 124-117 loss to the Pelicans.

Lamb scored at least 20 for the sixth time through 42 appearances this season, stepping up with Victor Oladipo (rest) sidelined. It's unclear how many minutes Lamb will play on nights when the team is at full strength going forward, but he is currently averaging career highs in steals and minutes.