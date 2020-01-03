Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Scores season-high 30

Lamb exploded for 30 points (9-13 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 loss to the Nuggets.

Lamb finished with a season high scoring total while matching his career high in made threes. It was an extremely efficient performance, and Lamb will look to build on this effort heading into Saturday's favorable matchup versus the Hawks.