Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren said Saturday that Lamb (knee) is getting closer to making his season debut, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.

Lamb won't be available for Sunday's game against the Clippers, but there's a chance he could suit up later in the week. Given that Lamb is working back from surgery to repair a torn ACL and meniscus, his playing time and overall usage likely will be monitored carefully once he's deemed ready for game action. That said, his impending return is a welcome development with two key wings -- T.J. Warren (foot) and Caris LeVert (kidney) -- both out indefinitely.