Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Solid outing in win

Lamb contributed 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Monday's win over Memphis.

Lamb shot better than 50 percent from the field for the fourth time in his past six games as he continues to generate consistent, efficient offensive production. Though he's struggled with injuries this year, the 27-year-old's reached double-figures in every game this season and is scoring a career-best 16.9 points per game. He's a serviceable fantasy asset in standard formats despite struggling, like several of his Pacer teammates, with his three-point shot. In 11 appearances this season, Lamb's contributing 16.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.9 minutes.