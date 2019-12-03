Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Solid outing in win
Lamb contributed 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Monday's win over Memphis.
Lamb shot better than 50 percent from the field for the fourth time in his past six games as he continues to generate consistent, efficient offensive production. Though he's struggled with injuries this year, the 27-year-old's reached double-figures in every game this season and is scoring a career-best 16.9 points per game. He's a serviceable fantasy asset in standard formats despite struggling, like several of his Pacer teammates, with his three-point shot. In 11 appearances this season, Lamb's contributing 16.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.9 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...