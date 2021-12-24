Lamb contributed ,er16 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block across 23 minutes during Thursday's 118-106 win over Houston.

There is a strong correlation developing between Malcolm Brogdon (achilles) being inactive and Lamb being utilized in the rotation. Statistically, Lamb has made the Pacers better during his time on the floor, generating a higher win probability margin, more WAR, and a better net overall net rating than Justin Holiday and TJ McConnell (wrist). Nonetheless he has remained at the end of the bench barring such injuries. Lamb is unlikely to usurp any minutes in coach Rick Carlisle's current rotation.