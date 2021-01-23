Lamb (knee) went for 22 points (7-14 Fg, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes off the bench during the Pacers' 120-118 overtime win over the Magic on Friday.

Lamb played in his second game since tearing his ACL last February and had a major impact in Friday's win. His 22 points were tied for second on the team and he was able to make it to the charity stripe a team-high eight times. His 28 minutes were second among bench players behind T.J. McConnell and Lamb doubled McConnell's shot attempts. Up next for the Pacers is a home game Sunday against the Raptors.