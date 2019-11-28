Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Strong effort in win
Lamb scored 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, six assists and a block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 121-102 win over the Jazz.
Ankle and hip injuries have limited Lamb to eight games so far this season, but the former Hornet has posted career-best numbers when he's been healthy. The 27-year-old wing could be the player most affected by Victor Oladipo's eventual return from a torn quad tendon, but he still has a small window to try and prove he deserves to remain in the starting five once Oladipo is back.
