Lamb scored 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt) with three blocks, two steals, two rebounds and one assist in a 132-124 victory over the Rockets on Wednesday.

Lamb broke out of his shooting slump and had a strong two-way performance. The guard had been making just 29.0 percent of his shot attempts over his previous five games prior to Wednesday's contest, so it was good to see him knock down a high percentage of his looks. It was also the third game this season that Lamb has recorded multiple steals and multiple blocks.