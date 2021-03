Lamb only had four points (1-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and one rebound in 16 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Nuggets.

The 28-year-old failed to hit from deep for the second straight game. Lamb hasn't played above 20 minutes for the fifth straight game, averaging just 16.9 minutes in the span. With Caris LeVert (kidney) expected to return after the All-Star break, Lamb is going to have a tough time finding consistent minutes off the bench.