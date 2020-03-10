Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Surgery set for Wednesday

Lamb (knee) is scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday to repair his torn ACL and meniscus, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

A timeline for Lamb's recovery should emerge shortly after the procedure is completed, but the 27-year-old's rehab seems likely to extend into the 2020-21 season. During his first season in Indiana, Lamb appeared in 46 games and averaged 12.5 points, 4.3 boards, 2.1 assists, 1.2 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 28.1 minutes.