Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Surgery set for Wednesday
Lamb (knee) is scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday to repair his torn ACL and meniscus, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
A timeline for Lamb's recovery should emerge shortly after the procedure is completed, but the 27-year-old's rehab seems likely to extend into the 2020-21 season. During his first season in Indiana, Lamb appeared in 46 games and averaged 12.5 points, 4.3 boards, 2.1 assists, 1.2 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 28.1 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...