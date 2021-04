Lamb tallied 15 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, six steals, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 113-97 loss to the Bulls.

After a three-game absence due to a toe injury, Lamb made his return Tuesday. He looked fresh after some time off, playing aggressively in his 23 minutes and recording a career-high six steals. The performance was also his first double-digit scoring outing since March 22.