Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Ugly shooting night
Lamb managed seven points (2-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 120-98 loss to the Pelicans.
Lamb struggled offensively in this one, though he did contribute across every category except threes. After reaching double figures in scoring in each of the first 15 games to begin the campaign, Lamb has been limited to single digits in four of the last seven.
More News
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.