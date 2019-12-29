Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Ugly shooting night

Lamb managed seven points (2-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 120-98 loss to the Pelicans.

Lamb struggled offensively in this one, though he did contribute across every category except threes. After reaching double figures in scoring in each of the first 15 games to begin the campaign, Lamb has been limited to single digits in four of the last seven.