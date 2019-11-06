Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Lamb is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Wizards with a sprained left ankle.

It's not entirely clear when Lamb picked up the injury, though it sounds like he will be forced to miss at least one game as a result. He played 38 minutes in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Hornets, finishing with 18 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

