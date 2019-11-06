Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Lamb is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Wizards with a sprained left ankle.
It's not entirely clear when Lamb picked up the injury, though it sounds like he will be forced to miss at least one game as a result. He played 38 minutes in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Hornets, finishing with 18 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...