Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Well-rounded line in Sunday's win
Lamb collected 11 points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 108-95 win over the Bulls.
Lamb struggled from the field but forced his way to the line enough times to break into double figures in scoring. Moreover, he matched his career high block total while contributing across every category except threes. Whether or not Domantas Sabonis (calf) is ready to return for Tuesday's matchup with the Hornets, Lamb is likely to be aggressive against his former team.
