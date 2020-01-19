Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Will be available
Lamb (hip) will be available Sunday against the Nuggets.
Lamb was questionable coming in with a hip issue, but he'll be available and is expected to start at his usual spot. Lamb is coming off of an 18-point, six-rebound, two-steal outing in Friday's narrow win over Minnesota.
