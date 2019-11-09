Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Will not play Sunday
Lamb (ankle) will remain sidelined for Sunday's tilt against the Magic, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
The absence will mark Lamb's third consecutive game missed due to an ankle injury. With Edmond Sumner (hand) also sidelined, the Pacers figure to again turn to Aaron Holiday for their starting shooting guard. His next opportunity to return will be Tuesday versus the Thunder.
