Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Won't play Monday
Lamb (ankle) won't play Monday against the Nets, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Lamb will be sidelined for a seventh-straight game as he continues to battle through a left ankle sprain. With Malcolm Brogdon (back) and T.J. McConnell (groin) also both ruled out, look for Justin Holiday to join his brother Aaron Holiday in the backcourt for a second-straight contest.
