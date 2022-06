The Pacers signed Samuels as an undrafted free agent Friday, Matt Norlander of CBS.com reports.

Samuels averaged over 10.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in each of his final three seasons at Villanova and was a key piece of the Wildcats run to the championship game during the 2021-22 campaign. The 23-year-old will likely join the Pacers for Summer League, but he'll have an uphill battle to make the regular-season roster.