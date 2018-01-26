Pacers' Joe Young: Heading back to bench Friday
Young will come off the bench for Friday's contest against the Cavaliers, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
Young drew a spot start Wednesday due to Darren Collison being absent from the game as a result of a personal matter. With Collison back, Young will seemingly regress back into his normal role. On the season, he's averaging 4.0 points across 9.7 minutes per game.
