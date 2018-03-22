Pacers' Joe Young: Healthy scratch again during Wednesday's loss
Young did not see the floor during Wednesday's 96-92 loss to the Pelicans.
Young has not played a single minute in five of the last six games. After averaging 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 threes, and 0.6 steals in 16.7 minutes per game during February, Young has mostly been buried on the bench here in March.
