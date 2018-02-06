Pacers' Joe Young: Knocks down five treys versus Wizards

Young scored 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT) to go along with two rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 111-102 loss to the Wizards.

Young saw a vastly increased role with Victor Oladipo (illness) and Darren Collison (knee) both sidelined, finishing with his second-highest scoring output of the season. He as particularly deadly from beyond the arc, setting a new career high with five treys. Young's role should shrink when Olidapo returns, but perhaps this performance will earn him some extra ruin during Collison's expected absence of at least two weeks.