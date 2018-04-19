Pacers' Joe Young: Questionable for Game 3

Young is dealing with a sinus infection and is listed as questionable for Friday's Game 3 against the Cavaliers.

Considering it's not injury related, Young shouldn't be on the sidelines for long, though there's certainly a chance he doesn't feel healthy enough to take the court in Game 3. Look for his status to be updated after Friday's morning shootaround and even if Young is unable to play, his absence wouldn't have an impact on the regular rotation. Young has yet to see the floor across two playoff games.