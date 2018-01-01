Pacers' Joe Young: Scores career-high 20 in Sunday's loss
Young scored 20 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding five rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 107-90 loss to the Timberwolves.
The scoring was a career high, while the court time was a season high for the little-used 25-year-old. Unless Young finds a steadier role in the Pacers' backcourt, don't expect a repeat performance any time soon.
