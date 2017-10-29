Pacers' Joe Young: Scores three points Sunday

Young collected three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) across nine minutes during Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Young's nine minutes was the most he has played in a single game this season. He averaged 4.1 minutes last season and will likely receive similar minutes this season since he is fifth on the depth chart.

