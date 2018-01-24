Pacers' Joe Young: Set for first career start Wednesday

Young will pick up his first career start Wednesday against the Suns, freelance journalist Mark Montieth reports.

The Pacers are going to be without Darren Collison (personal) on Wednesday and while Cory Joseph was the favorite to start in his place, it will actually be Young that gets the call with the first unit. Young has averaged just 8.9 minutes so far this season, so he should see a sizable increase in miutes with the promotion to the top unit. He'll be a risky punt-play option for Wednesday's slate, though with both Joseph and Lance Stephenson available off the bench, that will likely severely limit Young's upside.