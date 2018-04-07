Pacers' Joe Young: Three points in loss

Young recorded three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two assists during Friday's 92-73 loss to the Raptors.

Young's two assists Friday were his highest total since dishing out two dimes on Mar. 4. The former Oregon Duck is averaging 3.8 points and 0.7 assists over 52 games played this season.

