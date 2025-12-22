default-cbs-image
Furphy (ankle) will play Monday against Boston.

The Pacers listed Furphy as questionable after his best game of the season Saturday against the Pelicans -- he had 18 points and two rebounds over 23 minutes. T.J. McConnell (knee) is sidelined Monday, so there are some minutes up for grabs in Indiana.

