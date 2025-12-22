site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pacers' Johnny Furphy: Good to go Monday
Dec 22, 2025
Furphy (ankle) will play Monday against Boston.
The
Pacers listed Furphy as questionable after his best game of the season Saturday against the Pelicans -- he had 18 points and two rebounds over 23 minutes. T.J. McConnell (knee) is sidelined Monday, so there are some minutes up for grabs in Indiana.
