Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle is hopeful that Furphy (ankle) will be ready for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports.

Furphy sprained his left ankle during an Oct. 11 preseason game and was sidelined for the remainder of exhibition play. The 20-year-old averaged just 7.6 minutes across 50 regular-season appearances as a rookie last year but is expected to take on an expanded role in 2025-26.