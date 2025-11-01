Furphy (foot) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

The second-year pro is trending toward returning Saturday from a four-game absence due to a bone bruise in his left foot. Furphy saw just one minute of playing time against the Thunder on Oct. 23, but assuming he's cleared to play against the Warriors, he could have an expanded role off the bench due to the absences of Andrew Nembhard (shoulder), Bennedict Mathurin (toe), Obi Toppin (foot) and T.J. McConnell (hamstring).