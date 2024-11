Furphy (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Furphy picked up a left ankle injury in Sunday's 115-103 win over the Wizards. He was deemed available to return, but he never went back into the game and was seen icing his ankle on the bench. If Furphy is unable to go, Quenton Jackson and T.J. McConnell could pick up a few extra minutes.