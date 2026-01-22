Furphy amassed 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 119-104 loss to the Celtics.

Furphy came up just short of notching his second career double-double after recording his first on Jan. 14. The 21-year-old has stepped into a meaningful role in Indiana's rotation, starting 10 consecutive games and 13 of the last 14. Over the last 10 outings, the second-year guard is averaging 6.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 threes and 0.7 steals over 22.1 minutes per game.