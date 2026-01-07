Furphy finished with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 120-116 loss to Cleveland.

This was a strong showing for Furphy in the starting lineup, and more opportunities may come his way with Bennedict Mathurin (thumb) still sidelined. Furphy had been limited to 13.5 minutes per game over his previous two outings, but he's suddenly worth monitoring closely as a waiver-wire pickup.