Furphy had no counting stats in one minute during Thursday's 141-135 double-overtime loss to Oklahoma City.

Furphy sprained his ankle during a preseason game in mid-October. He was a game-time decision leading up to Thursday's regular-season opener but was always expected to play. It's unclear if he wasn't part of the rotation because he was still working his way back to 100 percent following time off, or if he's simply behind Obi Toppin, Jarace Walker, Ben Sheppard and Taelon Peter on the depth chart to start the season. Andrew Nembhard left this game early due to a shoulder injury, and if he joins T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Quenton Jackson (hamstring) and Kam Jones (back) on the short-term injury list, there would presumably be more minutes for Furphy moving forward.