Pacers' Johnny Furphy: On track to play
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle expects Furphy (ankle) to play Opening Night against the Thunder, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Furphy sprained his left ankle during an Oct. 11 preseason game and was sidelined for the remainder of exhibition play, but he continues to trend in the right direction. Furphy generated some buzz over the offseason and could play a prominent role for the second unit.
