Furphy is set to miss at least the next five games for the Pacers, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports.

Pacers' head coach Rick Carlisle said that Furphy will miss the Pacers' upcoming four-game road trip, and that his absence could extend beyond that, so it sounds like he's dealing with a relatively severe ankle sprain. Cody Martin and Ben Sheppard figure to split most of Furphy's minutes while he's out.