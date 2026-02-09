Furphy was diagnosed with a torn right ACL on Monday and will miss the remainder of the season, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Furphy started in 21 of 35 regular-season appearances for the Pacers, posting averages of 5.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.7 three-pointers in 18.4 minutes per contest. While no timetable has been announced, Furphy's absence could extend through the beginning of the 2026-27 season. With this news, the Pacers will likely lean more on Ben Sheppard, Kam Jones and Quenton Jackson moving forward.