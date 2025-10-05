Furphy (rest) is participating in training camp ahead of the team's preseason opener against the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Furphy missed time at the end of Summer League for rest purposes, but is seemingly good to go for the start of the preseason. Furphy could be in line for an increased role in year two after averaging 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per game across 50 contests during his rookie season.