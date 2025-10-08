Furphy closed with 12 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 20 minutes during Tuesday's victory over the Timberwolves.

Furphy was one of only three Pacers to play at least 20 minutes, making the most of his time on the floor. Both TJ McConnell (hamstring) and Delon Wright (head) were injured during the course of the game, perhaps contributing to Furphy's playing time. Nonetheless, it would appear as though the young Australian could be in for a larger role this season, with Indiana likely solidifying its depth chart prior to the return of Tyrese Haliburton. While there are no guarantees, Furphy is worth keeping an eye on moving forward.