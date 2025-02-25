The Pacers recalled Furphy from the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Monday.

Furphy spent the afternoon with the Mad Ants and was quickly recalled. In a 121-93 win over the Swarm, Furphy produced 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes.