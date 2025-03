The Pacers recalled Furphy from the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Monday.

Furphy spent the afternoon in the G League, finishing with 29 points (10-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two steals in Monday's 116-113 loss to the Windy City Bulls. For the Pacers, Furphy is likely to remain an emergency depth option.