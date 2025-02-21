The Pacers assigned Furphy to the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Thursday and recalled him following Thursday's 104-97 G League loss to the Maine Celtics

Furphy tallied eight points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes in Thursday's G League loss. The rookie second-round pick hasn't received much run outside of garbage time at the NBA level, and he'll likely continue to navigate between the G League and NBA.